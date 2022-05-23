WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 265

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LUBBOCK TX

451 PM CDT MON MAY 23 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

265 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST TEXAS

BAILEY COCHRAN HALE

HOCKLEY LAMB LUBBOCK

TERRY YOAKUM

IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS

CASTRO PARMER SWISHER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, BOVINA, BROWNFIELD,

DENVER CITY, DIMMITT, FARWELL, FRIONA, HALE CENTER, HAPPY, HART,

LEVELLAND, LITTLEFIELD, LUBBOCK, MEADOW, MORTON, MULESHOE, OLTON,

PLAINS, PLAINVIEW, SLATON, SUNDOWN, TULIA, WELLMAN, WHITEFACE,

AND WOLFFORTH.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Atascosa

County through 545 PM CDT...

At 454 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near

Campbellton and 6 miles northeast of Cross. Movement was north at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Christine, Campbellton, Leming, Coughran,

Peggy, Graytown, McCoy and Fashing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2864 9834 2864 9863 2912 9843 2912 9842

2878 9811 2868 9825 2865 9833

TIME...MOT...LOC 2154Z 196DEG 13KT 2881 9836 2867 9847

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather