WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of

Black, or 6 miles southeast of Friona, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Summerfield and Black.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather