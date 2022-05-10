WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

427 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHERN YOAKUM COUNTIES...

At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of

Bronco, or 7 miles west of Plains, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Plains and Bronco.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pecos,

northwestern Brewster and southeastern Jeff Davis Counties through

530 PM CDT...

At 428 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 29

miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Fort Stockton, Alpine, Camp Mitre Peak, Alpine-Casparis Municipal

Airport, Firestone Test Track and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 230 and 276.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

southwestern Texas.

LAT...LON 3021 10360 3049 10385 3121 10311 3095 10248

TIME...MOT...LOC 2128Z 226DEG 47KT 3066 10329

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTY...

At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of

Levelland, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Levelland, Whitharral and Opdyke West.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Brewster County through 530 PM CDT...

At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles west of Persimmon Gap, or 38 miles northwest of Panther

Junction, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

Santiago Peak and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area.

LAT...LON 2965 10366 2983 10372 3007 10334 2973 10317

TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 238DEG 18KT 2979 10355

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Groom, or 15

miles east of Claude, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Pampa, White Deer, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Lake

Mcclellan, Kingsmill, Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight.

