WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Hockley County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest

of Levelland, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Levelland, Whitharral and Opdyke West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND YOAKUM COUNTIES...

At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of

Plains, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Plains and Bronco.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

county, Brewster.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 2

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Alpine and Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

