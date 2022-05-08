WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Lubbock TX 228 PM CDT Sun May 8 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 1 AM CDT Monday. * Wind...Sunday: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph at the 20-foot level. Monday: Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph at the 20-foot level. * Humidity...Sunday: 2 to 5 percent. Monday: 5 to 8 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather