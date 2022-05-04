WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

834 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STONEWALL COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL FOARD...WEST CENTRAL WILBARGER AND SOUTHEASTERN

HARDEMAN COUNTIES...

At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Margaret,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Vernon, Margaret, Thalia, Lockett and Rayland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN COTTLE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY COUNTY...

At 835 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Northfield, or 14 miles northeast of Matador, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Matador.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

