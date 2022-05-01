WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

725 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALL AND

SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES...

At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of

Flomot, or 14 miles south of Caprock Canyon State Park, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot and Valley

Schools.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN SCURRY COUNTY...

At 726 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Inadale, or 11 miles east of Snyder, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Public and law enforcement report ping pong size hail in

the city of Snyder.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Snyder, Dunn, Ira, Winston Field, Hermleigh and Randalls Corner.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

Texas.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

FOR NORTHWESTERN RANDALL...SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM AND POTTER COUNTIES...

At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of

Bushland, or 10 miles northwest of Amarillo, moving northeast at 55

mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated and several reports of golf ball to

baseball size size hail in western Amarillo to Bushland.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Amarillo, Wildorado, Bushland, Valley De Oro and Mescalero Park.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM AND

NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small

hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN RANDALL AND

the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Terry County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest

of Welch, or 11 miles south of Brownfield, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Brownfield and Wellman.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

North central Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Amarillo, moving northeast at 55 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Amarillo, Dumas, Borger, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Sanford, Four

Way, Valley De Oro, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pantex.

move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from

windows.

This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by

severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay

away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and

neck.

