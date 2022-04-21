WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 151 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS SOUTH PLAINS AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE INCLUDING PARTS OF THE ADJACENT NORTHERN ROLLING PLAINS... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Timing...From noon until 9 pm CDT this evening. * Wind...Southwest 15 to 25 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...Near 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather