TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

229 PM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM CST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected, with water levels

between 2 to 3 feet above normal tides, or between 1 to 2 feet

mean higher high water.

* WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, West

Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM

MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN...From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 6 PM CST /5 PM

MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Be especially

cautious on bridges and overpasses which are prone to becoming

icy when winter weather occurs.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/

THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Lea County. In Texas, Andrews,

Martin, Howard and Mitchell Counties.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather