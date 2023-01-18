TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

150 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Louisiana...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around

Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying

roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert

Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff

Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become

flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 24.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 12:45 PM CST Wednesday was 24.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

Friday morning and continue falling to 17.6 feet early Monday

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Wed 12 pm CS 24.4 23.8 22.0

