TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

654 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one

half mile in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Louisiana and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CST this

morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9

PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Tyler, Hardin, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton

Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

result.

