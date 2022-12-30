TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

329 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Vernon

Parish in west central Louisiana and northeastern Newton Counties

through 400 AM CST...

At 329 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Anacoco to near Burr Ferry to near

Burkeville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Leesville, Anacoco, Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, Hornbeck, Kurthwood

and Burr Ferry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3127 9312 3099 9350 3100 9370 3113 9361

3128 9347 3128 9344 3137 9338 3136 9303

TIME...MOT...LOC 0929Z 245DEG 28KT 3133 9330 3112 9352 3103 9364

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

