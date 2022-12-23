TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1025 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas... Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana... Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 24.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Friday was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.3 Fri 9 am CST 24.4 24.4 24.3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather