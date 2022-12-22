TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1129 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana...

Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier

Calcasieu River Near Glenmora

Calcasieu River near White Oak Park

Mermentau River Near Mermentau

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:45 AM CST Thursday was 24.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4

feet early Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.1 Thu 10 am CS 24.2 24.2 24.4

Light snow continues to fall across the Concho Valley and Big

Country late this morning. Although some snow may accumulate in

grassy areas, roadways should remain clear. Temperatures will

continue to fall throughout the day today, with readings in the

20s and upper teens for most areas. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph

will result in wind chill readings in the single digits to below

zero.

A few things to prepare for:

Dress in layers and do not forget to cover your head and hands.

North winds will make driving conditions along I-20 and other east

to west roadways hazardous as cross winds and sudden gusts may

affect high profile vehicles.

This is the start of an extended period of below freezing

temperatures. Use caution when using your heater, fireplaces, and

space heaters to stay warm.

