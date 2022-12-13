TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 921 PM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through 945 PM CST... At 921 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ebenezer, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jasper, Browndell, Harrisburg, Mayflower, Farrsville and Sam Rayburn Dam. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3113 9362 3092 9386 3083 9415 3091 9421 3093 9420 3094 9421 3094 9423 3097 9424 3114 9400 3116 9391 3117 9368 TIME...MOT...LOC 0321Z 225DEG 27KT 3094 9415 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather