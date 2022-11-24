TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

332 PM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Jefferson and

southwestern Orange Counties through 430 PM CST...

At 331 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Winnie, or near Hamshire, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor,

Hamshire, Central Gardens, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres,

Fannett, La Belle and Southeast Texas Regional Airport.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 860 and

832.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3018 9405 2992 9388 2987 9391 2965 9435

2989 9436 2989 9444 2999 9444

TIME...MOT...LOC 2131Z 239DEG 37KT 2983 9441

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas,

including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal

Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar

Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal

Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island,

Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland

Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Montgomery, Northern Liberty,

Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near

the Watch area through Saturday morning. Rainfall rates up to

2 inches per hour are expected with higher rates up to 4

inches per hour in the stronger and slower moving storms.

Locations that have already received heavy rain on Thursday,

especially across southeastern Harris county and Brazoria

county will be most vulnerable to flooding. There might be

periods with little to no rainfall, but when heavy rains

return late Friday the flood risk will increase.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

