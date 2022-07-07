TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 942 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 ...TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE... A very moist and unstable tropical airmass is in place across the area. Meanwhile...the vertical wind profile over the area is light and variable. These conditions are favorable for the development of tropical funnel clouds...especially where rain cooled boundaries...known as outflow boundaries...and the seabreeze collide. These tropical funnel clouds are usually short-lived and do not reach the ground. If the funnel cloud becomes more severe and reaches the ground...minor damage may occur...and a tornado warning will likely be issued. Stay tuned for later statements and updates on this weather situation. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells and Inland San Patricio Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather