TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

340 PM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Tyler

County through 430 PM CDT...

At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Chester, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Chester.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3100 9460 3087 9445 3071 9459 3097 9465

3098 9464

TIME...MOT...LOC 2040Z 046DEG 9KT 3089 9459

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

