TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

448 PM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Tyler

and northeastern Jasper Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Town Bluff, while another developing storm was

noted behind it near Roganville. Each storm moving northwest at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Town Bluff and Roganville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3105 9420 3084 9387 3073 9387 3077 9432

TIME...MOT...LOC 2147Z 114DEG 17KT 3085 9408

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Smith

and southwestern Wood Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 448 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mineola, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

Mineola, Quitman, Hoard, Golden, Forest Hill and Alba.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near Lake Fork, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3288 9540 3260 9536 3255 9557 3260 9560

3269 9559 3272 9564 3281 9565

TIME...MOT...LOC 2148Z 163DEG 8KT 3266 9549

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

