TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1122 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of southeast Texas,

including the following areas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper,

Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler.

The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood

Watch is being cancelled.

