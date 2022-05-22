TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

418 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern

Beauregard and western Calcasieu Parishes, northern Jefferson,

southwestern Newton, eastern Hardin, Orange and southeastern Jasper

Counties through 445 AM CDT...

At 418 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Old Salem to near Wrights Settlement to

near Buna to near Evadale to near Bevil Oaks. Movement was southeast

at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Beaumont, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port

Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Vinton,

Kirbyville, Kountze, Sour Lake, Deweyville, Evadale, Central Gardens

and De Quincy.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 846.

Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3053 9415 3053 9407 3058 9409 3071 9398

3047 9321 3018 9344 3005 9372 2999 9378

2998 9386 2997 9384 2994 9387 2987 9398

3019 9451

TIME...MOT...LOC 0918Z 292DEG 41KT 3054 9381 3047 9386 3038 9396 3032

9408 3022 9430

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

