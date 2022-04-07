TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1023 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather