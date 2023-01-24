WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 110 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES... At 110 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Atascocita, or near Humble, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Humble, Kingwood, Spring, Lake Houston Dam, Bush Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, Atascocita, East Little York \/ Homestead, East Houston and Porter. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL VICTORIA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARANSAS AUSTIN BEE BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS COLORADO FORT BEND GALVESTON GOLIAD HARDIN HARRIS JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON LIBERTY MATAGORDA NEWTON ORANGE REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO VICTORIA WALLER WHARTON ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Matagorda and Wharton. * WHEN...Until 315 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 115 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rosenberg, Richmond, Wharton, Pecan Grove, southwestern Eldridge \/ West Oaks, Needville, East Bernard, Fulshear, Pleak, Fairchilds, Beasley, Kendleton, Orchard, Boling-Iago, Cumings, southern Weston Lakes, Pierce, New Territory, Cinco Ranch and Hungerford. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather