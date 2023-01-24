WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

North central Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Waller County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 1245 PM CST.

* At 1210 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located over Katy, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Northwestern Eldridge / West Oaks around 1220 PM CST.

Addicks Park Ten and Cypress around 1225 PM CST.

Jersey Village, Spring Branch West, Carverdale, Fairbanks /

Northwest Crossing and Westbranch around 1230 PM CST.

Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Central Northwest and Langwood around

1235 PM CST.

Hidden Valley and Acres Home around 1240 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Addicks and Memorial.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Austin, Fort Bend, Harris and Waller.

* WHEN...Until 215 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1211 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Katy, Brookshire, Hockley, Fulshear, San Felipe, Pattison,

Cinco Ranch and Monaville.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARANSAS AUSTIN BEE

BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS

COLORADO FORT BEND GALVESTON

GOLIAD HARDIN HARRIS

JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON

LIBERTY MATAGORDA NEWTON

ORANGE REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO

VICTORIA WALLER WHARTON

