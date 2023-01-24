WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

303 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Strong rip currents will along Gulf-facing beaches. Tide

levels of 3.5 to 4 feet above MLLW may be observed during high

tide due to strong onshore winds.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island

and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may occur.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Beach Hazards Statement

is issued when threats such as rip currents, longshore

currents, sneaker waves, and other hazards create life-

threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be

used when in or near the water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

