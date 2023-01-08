WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1112 PM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Fort Bend, Harris and Montgomery.

* WHEN...Until 100 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1108 PM CST, A cluster of southward moving showers and

thunderstorms will merge with incoming cells from the south.

This will result in periods of very heavy rainfall and the

potential for urban street flooding and rises on area creeks,

bayous and streams.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sugar Land, northern Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire,

Humble, West University Place, Katy, Richmond, Jersey

Village, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney

Point Village, Spring Valley, Spring Branch North, Spring

Branch West, Memorial Park, Greater Heights, Afton Oaks /

River Oaks Area, Northside / Northline and Greenway / Upper

Kirby Area.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather