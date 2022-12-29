WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

638 PM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Burleson,

Brazos and northeastern Washington Counties through 715 PM CST...

At 638 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles south of Hearne to near Snook to near

Brenham. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

College Station, Bryan, Snook, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Millican, Kyle

Field, Wellborn and Independence.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3073 9660 3072 9660 3070 9656 3074 9646

3079 9642 3086 9639 3091 9635 3094 9631

3075 9624 3031 9620 3014 9651 3046 9650

3073 9661

TIME...MOT...LOC 0038Z 217DEG 20KT 3074 9655 3052 9646 3019 9649

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather