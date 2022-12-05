WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

848 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility around or less than one-quarter mile in dense

fog.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Though visibility should begin to gradually

improve in the next hour or two, widespread dense fog currently

remains in the advisory area, and so the advisory is being

extended until 10 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

