SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

329 PM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Galveston, north central Brazoria and southeastern Harris Counties

through 400 PM CDT...

At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Manvel, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pearland, western Friendswood, Alvin and Manvel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2943 9537 2958 9534 2957 9527 2956 9525

2956 9524 2955 9520 2954 9520 2941 9528

TIME...MOT...LOC 2028Z 199DEG 7KT 2946 9531

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

