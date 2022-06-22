WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

516 PM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...A thunderstorm capable of producing gusty winds is drifting

slowly near Cypress...

At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cypress, or 9 miles southwest of Tomball, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Katy, Hockley and Cypress.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3009 9567 2997 9563 2981 9581 3002 9590

TIME...MOT...LOC 2216Z 069DEG 6KT 2999 9572

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

