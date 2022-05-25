WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

236 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...A line of thunderstorms will produce strong wind gusts across

portions of southeastern Wharton, eastern Jackson, south central

Fort Bend, west central Brazoria and northwestern Matagorda Counties

through 315 AM CDT...

At 234 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Boling-Iago to 9 miles southeast of

Wharton to 9 miles northwest of Markham to 7 miles northwest of

Blessing. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Bay City, West Columbia, Sweeny, Needville, Holiday Lakes,

Fairchilds, Thompsons, Wild Peach Village, Brazos Bend State Park,

Markham, Van Vleck, Boling-Iago, Damon, Midfield and Danevang.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

south central and southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 2896 9631 2899 9634 2921 9618 2924 9618

2934 9595 2951 9568 2924 9546 2911 9560

2890 9585 2889 9631

TIME...MOT...LOC 0734Z 263DEG 28KT 2931 9599 2919 9603 2907 9617 2895

9630

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of De Soto, southwestern

Caddo and northwestern Sabine Parishes, southeastern Marion, eastern

Harrison and northeastern Panola Counties through 315 AM CDT...

At 239 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Deberry to 11 miles southeast of Elysian

Fields to 10 miles north of Logansport to 6 miles west of Converse.

Movement was north at 45 mph.

Shreveport, Mansfield, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Stonewall,

Converse, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Karnack, Oak Grove, Scottsville,

South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Stanley, Uncertain,

Keat Chie and Carmel.

LAT...LON 3169 9381 3170 9380 3170 9381 3177 9382

3204 9394 3216 9409 3229 9429 3277 9425

3267 9398 3256 9383 3234 9365 3188 9346

3163 9379

TIME...MOT...LOC 0739Z 190DEG 39KT 3232 9422 3223 9408 3212 9393 3188

9383 3177 9380

