WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 942 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GALVESTON...SOUTHEASTERN BRAZORIA AND EASTERN MATAGORDA COUNTIES... At 941 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Richwood, or near Clute, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Galveston Island West End, Lake Jackson, Angleton, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Surfside Beach, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Oyster Creek, Bailey's Prairie, San Luis Pass and eastern Wild Peach Village. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.