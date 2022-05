WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas...

Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas...

East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas...

Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas...

Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas...

Central Walker County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of

Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten,

Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away

from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember,

lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm.

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by

lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water

in a thunderstorm.

