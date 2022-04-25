WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 245 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 245 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of 2 to 2.5 inches per hour have been occuring with these storms. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Southeastern Conroe, Humble, Jacinto City, Cleveland, Kingwood, Spring, The Woodlands, Aldine, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove, North Cleveland, Woodloch, Porter Heights and Atascocita. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather