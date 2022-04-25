WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1118 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Grimes and Madison. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1118 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... College Station, Bryan, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Kyle Field, Iola and Wellborn. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather