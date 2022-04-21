WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 312 PM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...High risk of rip currents, elevated seas and surf, and tides 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through at least Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding is possible at the lowest and more susceptible roadways around times of high tide. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather