TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

334 AM MDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

far west Texas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to occur

in the mid-afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

