TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service El Paso TX 148 PM MDT Sun Oct 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hudspeth County through 215 PM MDT... At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Sierra Blanca, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sierra Blanca and Sunset Ranches. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 108 and 121. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3096 10527 3104 10543 3144 10520 3130 10493 TIME...MOT...LOC 1947Z 212DEG 28KT 3109 10527 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather