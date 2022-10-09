TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service El Paso TX 428 PM MDT Sun Oct 9 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather