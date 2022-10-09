TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

309 PM MDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Hudspeth County through 400 PM MDT...

At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Cornudas, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cornudas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3166 10565 3177 10574 3187 10556 3176 10541

TIME...MOT...LOC 2109Z 243DEG 6KT 3174 10565

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

