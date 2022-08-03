TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 755 PM MDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM MDT this evening for a portion of western Texas, including the following county, Hudspeth. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather