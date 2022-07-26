TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service El Paso TX

445 PM MDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Hudspeth County through 515 PM MDT...

At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles northeast of Acala, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central

Hudspeth County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3157 10571 3146 10567 3141 10584 3157 10593

TIME...MOT...LOC 2244Z 072DEG 9KT 3149 10575

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

