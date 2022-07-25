TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

1218 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas,

including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,

Dona Ana. In western Texas, El Paso.

* WHEN...Until 215 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1218 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Chaparral, Anthony, Anthony

Gap, Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast and Franklin Mountains

State Park.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

