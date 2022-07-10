TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

229 PM MDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY...

The Texas Department of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an

Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area. You can help

prevent ozone Pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a

bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes,

conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.

For more information on ozone:

OZONE: THE FACTS

www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html

EPA AIR NOW:

www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=236

TAKE CARE OF TEXAS:

www.takecareoftexas.org/air/airquality

...OZONE ACTION DAY...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued

an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Monday,

July 11, 2022.

high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

on Monday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a

ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,

avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your

vehicle properly tuned.

Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts)

Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org)

EPA Air Now

(www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0)

Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org)

North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality

(www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Kerr,

northeastern Edwards and north central Real Counties through 400 PM

CDT...

At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Telegraph to 10 miles

northwest of Kerr Wildlife Management Area. Movement was southwest at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Kerr Wildlife Management Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3006 10003 3003 9954 3026 9948 3027 9984

TIME...MOT...LOC 2031Z 044DEG 8KT 3019 9980 3018 9964

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather