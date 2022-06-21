TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 826 PM MDT Tue Jun 21 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 830 PM MDT this evening for a portion of western Texas, including the following county, Hudspeth. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather