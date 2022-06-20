TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

459 PM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Hudspeth County through 545 PM MDT...

At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles south of Salt Flat, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Salt Flat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3146 10501 3138 10516 3162 10550 3186 10508

TIME...MOT...LOC 2258Z 147DEG 17KT 3153 10512

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

