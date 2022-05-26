TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

451 AM MDT Thu May 26 2022

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON SATURDAY...

.An approaching upper level storm system will help create strong

and gusty surface winds. When you combine the strong winds with

very low RH's, we will see Red Flag conditions across much of

southwest and south central New Mexico and far west Texas on

Saturday afternoon. We will likely see another day of strong winds

and low RH's on Sunday as well.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday

morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...For all of southwest and south central New

Mexico and for far west Texas

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10%

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

