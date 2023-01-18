WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

550 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING FOR VERY DRY, WARM, AND WINDY CONDITIONS ALONG AND WEST OF

A LINE FROM BOWIE TO GRANBURY TO GATESVILLE...

* AFFECTED AREA...Areas along and west of a line from Bowie to

Granbury to Gatesville

* TIMING...Noon through 8 PM Wednesday

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Between 15 and 18 percent

* TEMPERATURES...Mid 60s to lower 70s

* IMPACTS...Any wildfires that develop could be difficult to

control and will likely spread rapidly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical to extreme fire weather

conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A

combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry

vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all

outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette

butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department

or law enforcement office.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather