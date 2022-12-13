WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

727 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CST FOR EAST

CENTRAL WISE AND NORTHWESTERN DENTON COUNTIES...

At 726 AM CST, a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles east of

Decatur, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Bolivar and Slidell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are

outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest

substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor

of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

