TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

West central Erath County in north central Texas...

Northwestern Comanche County in central Texas...

* Until 700 AM CST.

* At 608 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near May, or 18 miles northwest of Comanche, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

De Leon and Gorman around 640 AM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Comyn,

Rucker, Beattie, Sipe Springs, Duster, Bunyan, Highland and Downing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not

wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

Southwestern Wise County in north central Texas...

Northern Parker County in north central Texas...

* At 612 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Lake Mineral Wells, or 7 miles northeast of

Mineral Wells, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Poolville around 625 AM CST.

Springtown around 645 AM CST.

Paradise around 655 AM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Adell,

Agnes, Whitt, Advance, Authon, Cottondale, Keeter, Boonsville and

Garner.

